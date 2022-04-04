The Fort Bend Knights of Columbus will host a fish fry fundraiser each Friday during Lent — March 18 & 25 and April 1 & 8 — at the Rosenberg KC Hall, 2007 Kay Cee Hall Drive in Rosenberg. Serving begins at 5 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m. Cost is $12 per plate of fried fish, French fries, hushpuppies, brown beans and cole slaw. Dine-in or take-out available. Cash or credit accepted.
