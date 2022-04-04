St. John Fisher Catholic Church, 410 Clay St. in Richmond, will hold a fish fry every Friday during Lent. Cost of plate of fish and trimmings is $7 per child and $12 per adult. Dine-in or take-out available. Serving begins at 5 p.m. and ends when food is gone. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 281-728-2045.
