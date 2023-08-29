Keep Richmond Beautiful and City of Richmond Bring Fall Shred Event. The event takes place on October 21 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. The event will offer free document shredding at Richmond City Hall. 402 Morton St. Residents are invided to bring papers, file folders, hanging files, notepads, envelopes, Cd’s and DVD’s. No need to remove staples, paperclips, fasteners or rubber bands. The event will also provide drive-thru services. In order to go through drive-thru place all material in trunk with clear markings that it is needed to be shred. Have all material properly bagged or boxed for easy transport. ID and copy of water bill is required. For any questions please call (713)-201-6786.
