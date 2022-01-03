Behind the Badge Charities will host its annual Boots & Badges Gala Fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 12, at Safari Texas Ranch in Richmond. To help sponsor the event or to purchase tickets, call 281-435-3313 or go online to www.behindthebadgecharities.org/gala.
