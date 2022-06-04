Give the Gift of Life: A biannual blood drive will be held on Sunday, July 3, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Wendt Hall. All donors will receive a pullover as a thank you for their donation. St. John’s has a goal of 15 donors. One pint can save up to three lives. Visit https://bit.ly/38SlT1O. Location: St. John’s UMC 400 Jackson Street Richmond TX 77469 281-342-6631 www.stjohnsumc-richmond.org
