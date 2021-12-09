A benefit golf tournament will be held to help pay travel expenses for Lamar Consolidated High School freshman Michael “Bumblebee” Perez , who will compete in the USA Boxing National Tournament in Shreveport, La., on Dec. 14. The benefit golf tournament will take place at Fields Fairway Golf Course, 7610 Brinkmeyer Road in Needville. Cost is $50 per golfer or $150 per team. Tee time is 10 a.m., For more information or to register, call Chris Matamoras at 832-759-3876.

