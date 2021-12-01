The Houston Tidelanders are returning for a concert with the Needville High School choirs. “A Happy Holiday Reunion” begins at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, in the high school auditorium. The COVID-19 pandemic prevented the Tidelanders from singing with the choir for the past two years. All proceeds from the event go to the Choir Activity Fund to help with expenses such as extra materials, equipment and trips. Reserve seats are $20 and general admission seats are $10. To purchase tickets, email Bell at bellr@needvilleisd.com or call him at 913-484-5891 and leave a name, contact information and the type of number of tickets requested. Tickets may also be purchased at the door if any remain.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.