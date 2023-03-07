Resumé workshop

Fort Bend County Libraries’ George Memorial Library will present a special “Resumé Workshop” for job hunters on Wednesday, March 8, from 4:30-5:30 pm, in the Computer Lab of the library, located at 1001 Golfview in Richmond.

Investment in Youth

The 25th annual Investment in Youth celebration will be held Wednesday, April 19, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Safari Texas Ranch, 11627 FM 1464, Richmond. Registration is open and named scholarships and donations are available. Details of upcoming events can be found at www.FortBendChamber.com or contact Juliette Nessmith at 281-566-2161 or juliette@fortbendcc.org.

Groundbreaking ceremony

Fort Bend County Emergency Service District No. 6 will break ground on its new fire station at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 8. The public is invited to join in the historic and festive occasion. The fire station will be located at 6400 SH 36 South in Rosenberg.

Church benefit

