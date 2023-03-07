Fort Bend County Libraries’ George Memorial Library will present a special “Resumé Workshop” for job hunters on Wednesday, March 8, from 4:30-5:30 pm, in the Computer Lab of the library, located at 1001 Golfview in Richmond.
The 25th annual Investment in Youth celebration will be held Wednesday, April 19, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Safari Texas Ranch, 11627 FM 1464, Richmond. Registration is open and named scholarships and donations are available. Details of upcoming events can be found at www.FortBendChamber.com or contact Juliette Nessmith at 281-566-2161 or juliette@fortbendcc.org.
Fort Bend County Emergency Service District No. 6 will break ground on its new fire station at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 8. The public is invited to join in the historic and festive occasion. The fire station will be located at 6400 SH 36 South in Rosenberg.
St. Paul Lutheran Church Men in Mission, Women of St. Paul and Lutheran Youth Ministry will be holding a chicken noodle soup fundraiser on Saturday, March 25 from 4-7 p.m. in the fellowship hall, 1208 Fifth St. in Rosenberg. There will also be a silent auction. Tickets are $10 each for dine-in or take-out and are available from the church office at 281-341-7500.
The Friends of the Albert George Branch Library will host a Spring Book Sale on Friday, March 17, from noon to 4 p.m., and on Saturday, March 18, from 9 a.m. to noon, in the Meeting Room of the library, 9230 Gene St. in Needville.
Prices range from 50¢ for paperback books up to $1 for hardback books.
Friends of the Albert George Branch Library is instrumental in funding library programs such as the children’s Summer Reading Challenge. Proceeds from the book sale and annual membership dues also help to underwrite the costs of special programming and various cultural events at the Library.
For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the Albert George Branch Library (281-238-2850) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
