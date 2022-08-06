Season reserve tickets for the five Needville Blue Jay varsity football home games will be on sale Aug. 8-22. Tickets are $30 and may be purchased from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays in the front office at Needville High School, 16400 Fritzella Road. Home games begin at 7 p.m. and are scheduled as follows: Aug. 26 vs. Columbia, Parents’ Night; Sept. 9 vs. Huffman, Homecoming; Sept. 30 vs. Brazosport; Oct. 14 vs. El Campo; and Nov. 4 vs. Iowa Colony, football sweetheart crowned. Only season-ticket holders have reserved seating; all other tickets are general admission. Adults and students who wish to purchase individual tickets for home games may do so from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays in the main offices at all four campuses throughout football season. Pre-game individual tickets for home games are $7 for adults and $5 for students. All tickets sold at the gate are $8. Tickets for away games will be available for adults and students on Wednesdays and Thursdays at each campus. Prices vary for away games, and there are no refunds for any canceled games. Any additional ticket availability will be updated on www.sportsyou.com and Twitter.
Kids Discovery Classes will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7 at Sugar Creek Church’s Richmond/Rosenberg Campus.
From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8 through Friday, Aug. 12, Shady Oak Primary School will be holding a Culinary Delights Camp at 600 Main St, Richmond. Campers will meet Monday morning and plan the week’s lunches. Students will not only learn new recipes and cooking techniques, but they will also have the opportunity to try their hand at budgeting, shopping for ingredients, prepping the food, cooking, and serving each other! In addition, campers will learn the art of food etiquette, conversation, and food presentation. We will end this fun-filled week on Friday at Mrs. Elder’s house for a grilled lunch and Pool Party! Don’t miss out on this exciting camp!
The 47th Annual Vintage Glass and Antique Show will occur from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 21 at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds. Admission prices range from $6 to $10 depending on your time of arrival. Dealers from across the country will feature glassware items from pre-1900 through the 1970s including a wide variety of colorful 1930s depression-era glass, elegant glass, kitchenware, Mid-century glass, pottery, and dinnerware. The antique show building will feature one-of-a-kind antiques and collectibles. From vintage primitives, linens, jewelry, kitchen items, and furniture, there is truly something for everyone. There is free parking, air-conditioned buildings, and a food and drink concession in the antique show building with the on-site repair of damaged glass, silver, and jewelry. The event is located at 4310 Hwy. 36 South in Rosenberg. Call Nancy Norman for questions and details at 281-240-0382.
Lamar CISD Class of 1972 will have its 50th Class Reunion at Swinging Door in Richmond. Deadline for registering is Aug. 22. For more information please email Joanie Rethlake at lamar1972reunion@gmail.com.
The Central Fort Bend Chamber is set to host its annual Tacky Tour Golf Classic, presented by Finnegan Auto Group & Ally Bank, on Monday, Aug. 29, at Sweetwater Country Club. Check-in for the event will begin at 7 a.m. with the complimentary Tough Putt Competition at 8:30 a.m. and shotgun start at 9 a.m. The Tacky Tour Golf Classic aims to raise funds for chamber’s programs and activities.
There will be a live music and raffle event at Dry Creek Social Club, that benefits Fort Bend Seniors Meals on Wheels, a local charity that’s provided food to homebound seniors since 1974. The event will feature a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle, a cash bar, food trucks and heavy appetizers provided by La Cocina will be served at 6 p.m. All attendees will receive a drink koozie and other party favors. At 8 p.m., The Spazmatics show will begin, and at 9:45 p.m., the 50/50 raffle winner will be drawn. Fifteen minutes after, at 10 p.m., the silent auction will close. Tickets on sale now.
The Fort Bend Junior Service League and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land invite the community to join them as they “Jingle All the Way” into the holiday season during the 2022 Sugar Plum Market. This year’s market will be held at the Stafford Centre Performing Arts Theatre and Convention Center., Nov. 2-5, with a special preview night to be held the evening of Nov. 2.
