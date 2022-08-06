ONGOING

 Season reserve tickets for the five Needville Blue Jay varsity football home games will be on sale Aug. 8-22. Tickets are $30 and may be purchased from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays in the front office at Needville High School, 16400 Fritzella Road. Home games begin at 7 p.m. and are scheduled as follows: Aug. 26 vs. Columbia, Parents’ Night; Sept. 9 vs. Huffman, Homecoming; Sept. 30 vs. Brazosport; Oct. 14 vs. El Campo; and Nov. 4 vs. Iowa Colony, football sweetheart crowned. Only season-ticket holders have reserved seating; all other tickets are general admission. Adults and students who wish to purchase individual tickets for home games may do so from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays in the main offices at all four campuses throughout football season. Pre-game individual tickets for home games are $7 for adults and $5 for students. All tickets sold at the gate are $8. Tickets for away games will be available for adults and students on Wednesdays and Thursdays at each campus. Prices vary for away games, and there are no refunds for any canceled games. Any additional ticket availability will be updated on www.sportsyou.com and Twitter.

SUNDAY, AUG. 7

 Kids Discovery Classes will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7 at Sugar Creek Church’s Richmond/Rosenberg Campus.

MONDAY, AUG. 8

 From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8 through Friday, Aug. 12, Shady Oak Primary School will be holding a Culinary Delights Camp at 600 Main St, Richmond. Campers will meet Monday morning and plan the week’s lunches. Students will not only learn new recipes and cooking techniques, but they will also have the opportunity to try their hand at budgeting, shopping for ingredients, prepping the food, cooking, and serving each other! In addition, campers will learn the art of food etiquette, conversation, and food presentation. We will end this fun-filled week on Friday at Mrs. Elder’s house for a grilled lunch and Pool Party! Don’t miss out on this exciting camp!

SATURDAY, AUG. 20

