When Jordan Dimitrov speaks about sculpting nautical art, the smile never leaves his face, nor his voice. And his wife, Krema, the woman who brings music into his life, never leaves his side. The couple sits together, nearly shoulder to shoulder, like two longtime best friends about to co-present a project they know will astonish spectators.
Both are respectful and professional, but Dimitrov and Krema Lyutskanova also radiate a child-like and contagious enthusiasm when discussing Dimitrov’s two-plus decades of professionally sculpting maritime art and the memories or motivations behind the pieces.
Dimitrov, who completed his Master of Fine Arts degree from the Shumen University in Bulgaria in 2001, said creating nautical sculptures from wood, metal, canvas, and fibers — and any new material that piques his interest — is as essential to him as waves are to the sea.
In a 2017 interview with First American Art Gallery, Dimitrov shared the “maritime historical connection between the man and the sea” always captivated him.
Listening to Dimitrov describe his growth into a vessel creator, it’s evident that sculpting wasn’t a challenge he wanted to overcome, a means to make money (although he secures a successful living from his works), nor art he created for the approval of others.
Dimitrov said he has been drawing, crafting, building, and sculpting “since always,” but “sculpting is the most natural thing to [him].”
“I cannot, not do it,” he said.
And since that day when he was 19 years old and sold his first piece for a thousand bucks, Dimitrove spent the following decades pouring his energy into original nautical sculptures.
In his initial years as a professional artist in Bulgaria, Dimitrov’s works appeared in private collections, restaurants, and companies. He even spent those years designing nightclubs.
“Sometimes,” Dimitrov says, lowering his voice, authenticity in his tone. “I feel so guilty about what I do. That I get so much happiness, satisfaction from it — and it never feels like work. ”
Don’t, however, mistake Dimitrov’s vehement fascination for his craft, and his triumphs in the field, as an indication that the art, specifically his method, is an uncomplicated one.
Sculpting luxury novel nautical art is a meticulous process, with each piece requiring several months to complete, some half a year. To a person, without devoted attention to minute details or the stamina to see all those details though, Dimitrov’s method can sound nerve-wracking.
But every step of the process is one he savors, Dimitrov said.
He then explains that with his livelihood and his passion intertwined, his “work never feels like work.” But he is also noticeably hesitant when mentioning how grateful he is that his sculpting provides for his family, lest he sounds like he’s gloating.
“Me and my family, we are blessed,” he said, the weight of the statement heavy in his words. His wife, looking at him, had the same grateful emotion reflected in her expression.
Dimitrov, Krema, and their two children moved to Fort Bend from California last year — “That’s right. In the middle of a pandemic,” Krema interjects — and it was an experience that was stressful, rushed, and a bit of a gamble, as neither Dimitrov nor Krema had family anywhere in the state.
But the move was a significant one professionally and personally for family.
“We arrived on the Fourth of July,” Dimitrov said, beaming.
“And it was the best decision ever,” added Krema, also beaming.
MAKING THE CUT AND STAYING IN IT
Although the decision to move put their family on a better trajectory, there was one problem: Dimitrov’s involvement with the Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach.
Since 2015, Dimitrov has become a commonplace name in this organization that — for the past 80-plus years — promotes, produces, and sponsors events or activities that support the art study and performance. More specifically, this organization hosts a two-month-long Festival of Arts fine arts show in Laguna Beach, California, where more than 100 artists exhibit works that range from photography and paintings to glass, ceramics, and other mediums.
As one of the nation’s oldest and most acclaimed juried fine art shows, the competition to become a juried artist in this festival is intense, said Dimitrov explaining artists were required to pass through two stages of judgment.
“It is hard to get juried,” Dimitrov said.
Dimitrov’s first attempt was in 2015 when only 140 artists would make the cut. When he threw his name into the ring, only 11 spots remained open — and he seized one. “It was amazing,” he said of his first Festival of Arts experience. “It’s such a unique festival.”
Dimitrov’s first year turned out to be a highly prosperous show for him. Not only did he gain insurmountable and beneficial exposure, he also earned the highest score and was invited back the following year.
And then the year after that. And the year after that. And in 2019 not only was he invited again, Dimitrov was also voted to serve as a juror.
Unfortunately, since the first time during World War II, the festival was canceled as an in-person event in 2020 due to the pandemic, and was instead held virtually. And it then seemed Dimitrov’s run with the Festival of Arts show concluded because of one key festival prerequisite — the artist must be an Orange County resident.
Once he traded Orange County for Fort Bend, Dimitrov no longer fit the requirements. Except, the Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach organization made an exception for Dimitrov this year.
So from July 5 through September 3, Dimitrov returned to old grounds to showcase his talent once again. At the time of the interview, he had returned from yet another triumphant experience. One, he said, he was notably grateful to have.
“I prepare all year for those two months,” Dimitrov said, indicating the weight of this festival.
“If there is nothing else to be done,” he said, referring to anything his wife or children may need of him, and his role as a husband and father, “then I am in the studio, thinking, working, building, creating.”
SCULPTING VISIONS INTO REALITY
It was as a young boy in Bulgaria when Dimitrov fell in love with ships. He fondly recalls being mesmerized by “these big propellers” on ships in a nearby sea town and a miniseries he used to watch called “All the Rivers Run.”
“All these great adventures would always take place around this boat,” Dimitrov said, adding as the series continued, his attraction to the boat grew.
“And that’s when I built my first ship,” he said. “For myself.”
The young Dimitrov didn’t want to re-create the riverboat from the show, nor any ship that existed, though. Instead, he was motivated to build the perfect vessel for his miniature plastic toy figurines.
Not only did he create a ship for his toys, but he constructed the inside of the ship as well.
“They needed chairs to sit in, stairs to climb,” he said, laughing.
His wife leans in with input. “It is amazing,” she said, explaining that every recess of her husband’s sculptures, such as the links in the ship chains, are handcrafted by Dimitrov.
“But I always ask him, why? Why even do all that inside?”
To outside eyes, Dimitrov understands how such work may seem unnecessary, but “I know it’s in there,” he said, his hand on his chest.
He once put a GoPro camera inside of a ship he was exhibiting to record the viewers’ reactions as they peered inside. The expressions that crossed their faces and fell from their lips justified his scrupulous attention to detail, he said.
Dimitrov, however, doesn’t fall beneath the general classification of a vessel creator. Although there isn’t an official record to check, Dimitrov said he searched the realm of vessel creators and has yet to come across another artist who approaches nautical sculptures the way he does.
All of his works are of his imagination and original design, and he never works from blueprints or images, nor does he re-create vessels or make models. He doesn’t even sketch his idea before he sculpts.
Additionally, rulers, or measuring tools of any kind, are noticeably absent from his studio because he never uses surveying instruments. Dimitrov offered a possible reason for his unique approach to sculpting: “I hate math,” he said with a hearty laugh.
“I hated Algebra. I promise it gave me physical pain,” Dimitrov recalled. But geometry, on the other hand, “just made sense” to him.
But his works aren’t about math or resisting its use, Dimitrov said, before revealing his genuine motivation.
“My work is like a three-dimensional painting,” he said.
“When you see an oil painter get ready to paint, do you see a measuring tool?”
“No, the painter just paints,” he said after a pause. “That’s me. I just think about how big I want it to be and how I want it to look, and then I start using my materials.”
There is an emphasis in his voice when he mentions his materials because that is a part of his sculpting process that is non-negotiable — he only uses new materials for his works because of the lack of “energy and emotion connected to it.”
“Like sea wood,” he offered as an example. “It’s a good wood to work with, no problem, but that wood has its own energy, the energy of the ocean. Not my energy.”
“I want my work to have my energy, only.”
When he works, whether for an event or show, or commission, Dimitrov only works on one piece at a time. So for months, sometimes half a year, one piece gets his full attention until its completion.
And that, he said, is always an emotional journey for him.
But despite the connection he has to the vessel, he’s never disheartened to see a piece sell. That’s due to the artistic and financial satisfaction of the sale, of course, but also because something of his creation is out in the world.
“I built it,” Dimitrov said humbly. “It’ll always be mine.”
For more information about Jordan Dimitrov or to view his works visit 1nauticalart.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.