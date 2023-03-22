Sheriff awards $39,000 in college scholarships

This past Saturday, 26 graduating high school seniors from across Fort Bend County each received a $1,500 scholarship from Sheriff Eric Fagan, Jokes and Justice, in partnership with Patrick’s Project, and Unlimited Visions Aftercare, Inc.
In 2014, Sheriff Eric Fagan and Capt. Kevin Hunt started “Jokes and Justice,” a comedy showcase for a cause. Since its inception, Jokes and Justice, designed to bring the community and law enforcement together to share an evening of laughter, has awarded $136,000 in scholarships to graduating high school seniors.
The 2023 graduating seniors who received scholarships Saturday are:
Alifiya Saleem, Elizabeth Shin, Anana Ardoin, Fortune Iwuh, Andon Flenoy, Gemma Alas, Babitta Sajeesh, Jramail Tyler II, Bashar Zaibaq Marc Betancourt, Brooklynn Ochoa Mikhaila Reid, Bryce Jackson, Shane Coleman, Caleb Martin, Sonia Jacobo, Camile Stokes, Sydnee Thomas, Clarissa Holguin, Sydney Geter, Daniella Chandler, Tanish Bhatia, Dominic Michaux, Tanner Riley, Eian Perry and Taylor Williams.
Sheriff Fagan expressed the importance of investing in our children and offered words of encouragement to each of the students. Additionally, he thanked Capt. Hunt for the partnership with the Improv Comedy Club, and Patrick’s Project and Unlimited Visions for their collaboration.
