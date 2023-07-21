Fort Bend County Libraries’ “Ancient Civilizations” series continues this summer with an educational program on Islamic Art & Architecture on Saturday, July 22, from 2-4 p.m., in the Meeting Room of George Memorial Library, located at 1001 Golfview in Richmond.
Architecture professor Sheba Akhtar will talk about the influence of Islam on art and architecture throughout history. Learn about the influence of historical events on the art and architecture of India and Persia.
Akhtar received her Master of Architecture degree from the University of Pennsylvania and taught art and architecture history for 20 years. She is the author of “Of Colour and Form” and numerous articles on art and architecture.
The program is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us) or call George Memorial Library (281-342-4455) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.