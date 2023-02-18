The Garden Club of Richmond met in the home of Gay Young for their February meeting. Co-hostesses who provided brunch for the ladies were Nancie Rain, Susan Farris, Laurel Wendt, and Michele Reese. Served buffet style the brunch included egg casserole, cranberry cheese ball with crackers, miniature muffins, fruits and dip and assorted desserts.
Shawn Vicknair of Lone Star Karate, Fitness, and Self Defense presented a program providing members with tips for safety and defense. He presented an awareness strategy that everyone should put in their everyday activities. He suggested putting your areas and people in a restraint color stream—red for stop, yellow for caution, and green for go. For example, a red high awareness could be needed if you are in an environment with lots of people and alcohol is involved. He suggested one should know where the exits are, know where fire extinguishers are located, and look at the people around you.
He shared items that could help in self-defense. Lethal weapons such as firearms and knives should have a great deal of training with periodic refreshers if you choose to use them. Knowing how to hunt is not training enough for using these as protection. He also demonstrated the use of a steel baton and stun gun. Both need some training to use. He suggested the best pepper spray is the Saber brand.
The best tip for leaving a store is to stay off the phone and be aware. Walk down the center of the parking lanes if there are lots of cars.
Most importantly the more fit a person is, the better chance for escape. Distance is your friend when you see danger. Staying fit will help keep the body strong to get away or to get up from the ground.
After the program Courtney Raska, club president, opened the meeting by thanking the hostesses for their efforts. She shared the quote for the day, “Happiness is a choice. For every minute you are angry, you lose 60 seconds of happiness.”
After officers’ reports were given, the trip to Nashville was discussed. Participants need to get all forms and payments turned in by March.
