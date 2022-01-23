The Fort Bend Junior Service League, whose members live in communities throughout the county, continues to make a difference through its Community Assistance Fund.
The fund can provide grants of up to $5,000 per League year, per agency, to local Fort Bend non-profits that need financial support to fund a critical need, pilot a program or expand a significant service to the community.
FBJSL recently helped fund two worthy Fort Bend non-profit agencies.
The first award was to God’s Garden in the amount of $5,000 for gypsum to prep a new garden section for the planting of vegetables.
God’s Garden produces organic vegetables that are offered free of charge to local food pantries in the Fort Bend community. To learn more about God’s Garden, please visit their website at http://godsgarden.us/.
The second award was to Attack Poverty for $3,000 to fund the new North Rosenberg Neighborhood Resource Center with new books and supplies for the Children’s Room and new supplies for the commercial kitchen.
Attack Poverty offers food distribution, home repair, after-school program, ESL, GED prep, job readiness, finance and technology workshops and other community-based programs. To learn more about Attack Poverty, please visit their website at www.attackpoverty.org.
Fort Bend non-profit agencies interested in applying for a grant from the Community Assistance Fund can visit the request support page of FBJSL’s website at www.fbjsl.org.
The Fort Bend Junior Service League (FBJSL) is an organization of women committed to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women, and to improving the Fort Bend County community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.