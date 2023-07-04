District 22 is now accepting service academy nominations. Students who are considering serving in the Army, Air Force, Marines, Navy, Coast Guard or Merchant Marines is encouraged to apply for one of the nominations.
Admission to a service academy is a two-tiered process. First, the candidate must meet the minimum standards set by the individual academy. Second, the candidate must complete the congressional application by Oct. 6, to be considered for an interview in the office with the nomination review board.
Please note, the ultimate selection of appointees rests solely with academy officials and is based on their competitive evaluation of all nominees.
The checklist and application can be found on the District 11 website. Anyone who has questions may email NehlsServiceAcademy@mail.house.gov or call Nehl’s district office at (346) 762- 6600.
