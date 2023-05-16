Loy Powell Jr. of Brookshire was excited to be crowned Fort Bend Seniors Meals on Wheels prom king on Friday.
He wasn’t so excited to have his photo taken by the news media.
“I didn’t know the paparazzi was going to be here,” he told prom Queen Levester Vance as they donned their tiaras and sashes.
Hundreds of senior citizens from across Fort Bend County attended the annual prom at the senior citizens center on Band Road in Rosenberg — the first time the prom has been held since the Covid pandemic.
“We’re back, Baby!” said Rick Branek, Fort Bend Senior Meals on Wheels operations manager. “We are so happy to sees so many seniors attend the prom once again. We couldn’t hold the prom in 2020 because of Covid and we couldn’t hold it in 2021 or 2022 because we lost our sponsor.”
He said NRG, which sponsored the Meals on Wheels picnic last summer, stepped up to sponsor the prom this year.
“We seriously couldn’t have done it without NRG, at least nothing this grand,” Branek said.
Workers from NRG’s Houston corporate offices and the WA Parish electric plant south of Richmond — treated area seniors to snacks, served them a nice lunch and even danced to the Macarena.
The seniors were treated to a sumptuous Italian meal.
Senior citizens centers from across the county sent representatives to the prom.
They included Josephine Walker and Lester Aldridge of Kendleton, Lorine and Lee Henderson of Fulshear, Ruth Jones and Bishop Riley of Four Corners, Jean Shelley and Wilfrid Lauze of YMCA, Irma Alvarez and Dennis Schreiber of Rosenberg, Shirley Hampton and Joey Matthew of Landmark, Leverster Vance and Loy Powell Jr. of Brookshire, and Holly Zhang and Eric Wang of Sienna.
Lamar Consolidated High School seniors danced with the senior citizens.
“This is the best high school senior class ever to take part in the prom,” said Catherine Byrne, an accountant for the Meals on Wheels Program.
“Most times the students stand against the wall and watch but this class is actively dancing with the seniors. They’re going out to the tables and asking (senior citizens) if they want to dance. It’s fantastic.”
LCHS senior Braydon Burger said he enjoyed himself. “It’s a lot of fun. Everyone seems to be enjoying themselves.”
LCHS Principal Sierra King also attended the soiree. She attended the prom in 2008 when she was a high school senior.
