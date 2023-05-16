Loy Powell Jr. of Brookshire was excited to be crowned Fort Bend Seniors Meals on Wheels prom king on Friday.

He wasn’t so excited to have his photo taken by the news media.

“I didn’t know the paparazzi was going to be here,” he told prom Queen Levester Vance as they donned their tiaras and sashes.

Hundreds of senior citizens from across Fort Bend County attended the annual prom at the senior citizens center on Band Road in Rosenberg — the first time the prom has been held since the Covid pandemic.

“We’re back, Baby!” said Rick Branek, Fort Bend Senior Meals on Wheels operations manager. “We are so happy to sees so many seniors attend the prom once again. We couldn’t hold the prom in 2020 because of Covid and we couldn’t hold it in 2021 or 2022 because we lost our sponsor.”

He said NRG, which sponsored the Meals on Wheels picnic last summer, stepped up to sponsor the prom this year.

“We seriously couldn’t have done it without NRG, at least nothing this grand,” Branek said.

