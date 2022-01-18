For lots of fun and a delicious home-cooked meal without all the work, head to the 23rd annual Leroy Miksch Needville Senior Citizens Fundraiser from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Columbus Club Hall on Texas 36 South in Needville this Sunday, Jan. 23.
A scrumptious meal of fried chicken, buttered potatoes and green beans will be cooked on-site by dedicated volunteers and served with a roll, iced tea and homemade desserts.
Needville Senior Citizens Committee Chair Chris Janicek 1,000 plates will be prepared and serving begins at 10:30 a.m. Meals may be eaten at the event or taken home.
Cost is $12 and no pre-sale tickets are available. Instead, tickets will only be sold at the door.
“So, you’d better get there early to make sure you don’t miss out on a really great meal, not to mention all the fun we always have at the auction,” he said.
The presentation of the American and Texas flags will take place at 11:30 a.m., followed by the National Anthem, the invocation, and special recognition of two volunteers.
Live music will be provided by Mark Stryk throughout the event.
A silent auction will be ongoing throughout the event, and auctioneer James Vincek will be at the helm of the live auction, which begins at noon.
More than 30 themed baskets will be showcased in the Basket Raffle feature, a bake sale will feature lots of yummy homemade desserts from some of the best bakers in Needville, and winners of a 50/50 raffle will be drawn not long before the event comes to a close.
In addition, a Two Quilts and More Raffle is already under way, with two handmade quilts from the Dorcas Sewing Circle of Peace Lutheran Church in Rosenberg.
Longtime Needville resident Dr. Juanita Blezinger is a member of the sewing circle which has made and donated quilts for the Needville Senior Citizens fundraiser for many years, and Janicek said their talent, thoughtfulness and generosity is greatly appreciated.
Tickets for the quilts raffle are $2 each or six for $10. Tickets are available from any Needville Senior Citizens Committee member or Lillie Kay’s, Kinfolks Antiques, Western Power, Prosperity Bank or NewFirst National Bank. Tickets will also be available the day of the event.
“This is our only big fundraiser for the year,” Janicek said of this Sunday’s benefit, “so we really appreciate everyone coming out to support this wonderful program that’s loved so much by Needville’s senior citizens. All proceeds stay in Needville; they go to our senior citizens site for day-to-day operations throughout the year.”
The site is located in the Immanuel Evangelical Church community hall, and is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Activities include bingo, dominoes and other fun games, and Manager Elaine Nichols said she hopes to start arts and crafts again soon, as well as a movie day complete with popcorn.
Lunch is always served at 11:30 a.m., and take-out meals may be picked up at 10:30 a.m.
“Every Friday, members from different local churches cook, and we appreciate them more than words can say,” Nichols said. “Many of our senior citizens like to come early and play dominoes, and they always have a good time.”
Auction items for this Sunday’s fundraiser are still being accepted and may be dropped off at city hall during regular business hours through Friday or at the Columbus Club Hall from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday or Sunday.
Monetary donations are also welcome and may be made by calling Janicek at 468-9314.
