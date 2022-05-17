AUSTIN - Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced the appointments of Sen. Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston, and Sen. Lois W. Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, to the Senate Committee on State Affairs. They replace departing Sens. Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound, who announced her retirement, and Beverly Powell, D-Burleson, who suspended her re-election campaign. These changes are effective immediately. Upon making the changes, Lt. Gov. Patrick issued the following statement:
"The Senate Committee on State Affairs has been charged with studying key issues this interim, and following news that Sen. Nelson and Sen. Powell will be departing, I have appointed Sen. Bettencourt and Sen. Kolkhorst to replace them so the committee's important work can continue uninterrupted ahead of the 88th Legislative Session."
With this appointment to State Affairs, Senator Kolkhorst now chairs or serves on 13 standing and select committees in the Texas Senate.
“I am deeply honored to be asked to join the Senate Committee on State Affairs,” remarked Senator Kolkhorst. “Many of the most important issues facing our state are debated in this committee and I appreciate Lt. Governor Patrick’s faith in me to serve in this role and represent the values Texans expect and the trust they deserve.”
