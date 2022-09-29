Brody Sebesta can remember “the happiest moment” of his young life, the October day in 2018 when his turkey won the grand champion banner at the Fort Bend County Fair.
The 15-year-old can also remember his second happiest moment in his life, the day in September 2020 when his turkey was selected reserve champion — or was it when he won the grand champion banner in the roaster competition in 2019?
Whatever the case, Brody now has a fourth happiest moment to add to his memories. The Needville High School freshman’s turkey was crowned grand champion on Thursday night.
“I’m not sure which one of my grand champion buckles will be my favorite memory of all time,” he said after Thursday’s competition in the George Pavilion. “Hopefully, I will win more championship buckles before I graduate high school.”
Brody attributed his win to plenty of hard work and time commitment.
“I checked on my turkeys every two hours, starting at 6 in the morning and ending at 12 midnight. Every day. Weekends, too,” he said. “I made sure they had plenty of feed and lots of clean water.”
The turkey judge said Brody’s bird was head-and-shoulders above the other 15 turkeys entered.
