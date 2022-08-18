Seabourne Creek Nature Park ranked among top 10

Seabourne Creek Nature Park, located at 3831 SH 36 South, has been named a top 10 national finalist in the 2022 Niagara Perk Your Park Contest from Niagara water.
The contest is sponsored through the company’s charitable program, Niagara Cares, in partnership with National Recreation and Park Association. The Perk Your Park Contest is part of the Niagara Perk Your Park Project, an initiative that focuses on park and community space revitalization across the country.
Three winners will be chosen to receive a $75,000 grant for a park upgrade by popular vote. Voting starts Aug. 1, at NiagaraPerkYourPark. com. Vote for your park once daily until the polls close Sept. 12.
