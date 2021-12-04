Winn wins merit medal

On May 12th, 2021, Preston David Winn received the JROTC Military Order of the World Wars (MOWW) National Award of Merit Medal. Once a year, a…
Preston David Winn has received the JROTC Military Order of the World Wars (MOWW) National Award of Merit Medal.
Once a year, after reviewing recommendations from JROTC instructors across America, one cadet is selected to receive their MOWW medal and citation.
The Military Order of the World Wars is a national non-profit veteran’s organization that partners with high school JROTC programs.
The MOWW JROTC Award, which consists of a copper medal pendant, ribbon bar, and certificate, is authorized for award annually to a selected high school cadet for demonstrating commendable qualities of patriotism, individual responsibility, leadership, integrity, and good citizenship.
Preston David Winn is a Junior at George Ranch High School in Richmond and is a Second Lieutenant in the Air Force Junior ROTC TX-792 Wing at George Ranch High School.
His current JROTC job title is Inspector General over the JROTC TX-792 Wings that includes five LCISD high schools: Randall, Fulshear, Foster, Lamar, and George Ranch.
When asked about receiving this notable award, Winn said, “I could not be more ecstatic, and I am glad my efforts to improve the corps and my community have been recognized.”
Senior Master Sergeant Jeffery Moffet presented this prestigious national award during ceremonies at Lamar High School on May 12, 2021.
Preston is the son of Phillip and Melissa Winn, of Sugar Land and the grandson of David and Sue Rose of Richmond.
