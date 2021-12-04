Registration is open for Wharton County Junior College’s Winter Mini-Term and Spring 2022 semesters.
WCJC is offering a Winter Mini-Term from Dec. 20 through Jan. 7, 2022. Registration is open from now through Dec. 20. The Spring 2022 semester begins on Jan. 18, 2022. Registration is open from now through Jan. 19, 2022.
A host of financial aid options are available for students, including grants, loans and scholarships. Visit the college’s website – wcjc.edu – for more information, along with detailed course offerings and schedules.
“We encourage anyone considering enrolling at WCJC to visit our website and learn more about our numerous programs of study,” said WCJC Director of Marketing, Communications and Advancement Zina Carter. “Most programs can be completed in one to two years and put a student onto their chosen career path.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.