Pictured for the VFW Member/Family Scholarships and Art Awards are, from left, John Wile, grandfather and Alisa Jaster, mother of scholarship recipient Garrett Jaster (not pictured), post Cmmdr. Ken Dillon and Margie Dillon, grandparents of scholarship recipient Landry Rogers, Art contest winners McKayla Hernandez (3rd place) from Terry, Zyling Ye (2nd place) from George Ranch, Victoria Lara (1st place) from Terry, Ny’shira Lundy, scholarship recipient and daughter of Earl Landy (not pictured), Auxiliary President Sharon Cyrus and scholarship recipient VFW member Vladimir Hidrovo-Alban.
Pictured for the high school VFW Auxiliary Scholarships are, from left, Davinson Gomez from Lamar CHS attending Texas State Technical College, Marianne Alvarado from Terry attending UT, Vickie Lynn Tonn, acholarship chair and Sharon Cyrus, auxiliary president, Kathryn Reynolds from George Ranch attending Texas A&M, Morgyn Sheridan from Lamar CHS attending Texas A&M and Abigail Simmons from Fulshear attending Blinn College.
