ROSENBERG — Texas State Technical College has been around a long time. Prior to 1991, TSTC was known as Texas State Technical Institute. During the college’s entire lifetime, no matter its name, graduates have been shaping the workforce of Texas and helping to lead industries into the future.

Steve Abernathy is one such graduate. His work has been essential in nuclear safety and the natural gas and oil fields. And TSTI helped get him where he is today.

Steve Abernathy

Abernathy grew up in Waco, Texas. After graduating from high school, he didn’t have a direction for his life. He ended up working for seven years for the Missouri-Kansas-Texas Railroad, during which time he met his wife and started a family.

It was a hard schedule. He worked every day and was often gone from home for weeks at a time. During the time he was working for the railway, his wife attended TSTI in Waco. As the years went by, Abernathy and his wife decided that a new lifestyle was in order. He ended up looking into TSTI and its programs.

While he initially wanted to go into chemistry, he ended up choosing the Nuclear Technology program, in no small part thanks to the head of the department, Bill Kesler. During his time at TSTI, Kesler would remain an important mentor for Abernathy, who graduated with an associate degree and began working at Texas Tech University in the mid-’80s.

Of his time at TSTI, Abernathy said he found solid confidence in himself and what he could do. He remembers spending days in the lab studying and learning about TRIGA reactors, one of which was at nearby Texas A&M University.

“My time at TSTI really helped me with practical application,” Abernathy stated.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.