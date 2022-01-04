TSTC students have chance to grow with M&S Engineering

Texas State Technical College’s Career Services department recently organized a virtual event to connect TSTC students with a potential employer: M&S Engineering.
M&S Engineering is a Texas-based engineering firm whose scope of services includes electrical engineering; civil engineering; mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP); and survey projects through its sister company, Sherwood Surveying & S.U.E.
Some students and faculty members from TSTC’s Automation and Controls Technology, Drafting and Design, Electrical Lineworker Technology, and Electrical Power and Controls programs attended the event.
It was one of many that TSTC’s Career Services department organizes and hosts — both in person and online — to show TSTC students some career options.
Kendall Simpson, an HR representative for M&S Engineering, and Josh Darden, the distribution manager for the company’s Georgetown and Midland offices, attended the event to describe the company’s mission and goals and answer questions.
Currently, M&S Engineering has about 300 employees. The company’s services extend throughout Texas — with some additional projects and initiatives outside the state.
“We cover almost all of Texas, with about 300 employees and growing,” Darden said.
The company staffs offices in Aledo, Georgetown, Midland, New Braunfels, Spring Branch and The Woodlands, with plans for expansion.
“We’re constantly hiring,” Simpson said. “We are definitely in the growth stage.”
Some of the current open positions include electric design trainees and technicians, electric distribution designers and trainees, and survey crew members.
Nearly all the positions are full time, Simpson said, adding that M&S Engineering accepted some current students for summer internships.
During the virtual event, students asked questions about where they might relocate to, the types of benefits available to employees, and what kinds of qualifications M&S Engineering is looking for in its workers.
Darden said M&S Engineering would consider individuals with associate degrees and certificates of completion.
“Either one works mainly because you’re a good hard worker — and you’re ready to come to work and grow and expand your career path from on-the-job training,” he said.
Simpson looks forward to the opportunity to hire more TSTC graduates in the future.
“We’ll definitely be at the career fair next spring,” she said.
TSTC offers Associate of Applied Science degrees in Automation and Controls Technology and Electrical Power and Controls.
Within its Drafting and Design program, TSTC offers Associate of Applied Science degrees in Architectural/Civil Drafting Technology, Architectural Design and Engineering Graphics Technology, and Engineering Graphics and Design Technology, as well as occupational skills awards in Basic Architectural-Mechanical Drafting and Basic Computer Aided Drafting.
TSTC offers an Associate of Applied Science and a certificate of completion in Electrical Lineworker Technology.
Registration for the spring semester at TSTC is underway. Learn more at tstc.edu.
