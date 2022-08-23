TSTC HVAC Technology student finishes certificate of completion ahead of schedule

More than a month before Texas State Technical College’s Summer 2022

Commencement, TSTC HVAC Technology student Myles Davis has earned his certificate of completion. How? HVAC Technology is part of TSTCYou, which meets students where they are through a flexible, performance-based education (PBE) modality that works with busy schedules.

ROSENBERG — More than a month before Texas State Technical College’s Summer 2022 Commencement, TSTC HVAC Technology student Myles Davis has earned his certificate of completion.

How?

HVAC Technology is part of TSTCYou, which meets students where they are through a flexible, performance-based education (PBE) modality that works with busy schedules.

“PBE is really good,” Davis said. “I made sure to keep a steady pace. I stayed extra hours to make sure I could understand it. I asked questions, read the book, did the simulations. By the end, I knew it like the back of my hand.”

Performance-based education through TSTCYou combines independent online learning with in-person lab time to help students cement their skills under the direction of instructors with industry experience.

The aspect of learning at a flexible pace drew Davis to TSTC’s HVAC Technology program.

“The first semester was kind of hard,” he said. “You have to learn the HVAC basics. When you get the basics down, you can add skills on top of it. That’s why I like PBE. Everyone has their own pace. I’m liking what I’m doing, and I’m having a great understanding of HVAC.”

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.