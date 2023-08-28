Fort Bend County Libraries offers programs specifically designed for high school-aged teens entering grades 9 through 12. The programs provide fun and challenging opportunities for these young adults, who are also encouraged to become active participants in designing and orchestrating new activities for teens in the library system.
Teens can earn volunteer-service hours by participating in FBCL’s Young Adult Advisory Councils, where they can express ideas, help organize upcoming activities, and suggest new programs and books that would be of interest to teens at the library. The September schedule of Young Adult Advisory Council meetings is as follows:
Mission Bend Branch Library – Wednesday, September 6, 6:00 pm, Conference Room.
University Branch Library (Sugar Land) – Thursday, September 14, 4:00-5:00 pm, Conference Room 1.
George Memorial Library (Richmond) -- Thursday, September 14, 5:00-6:00 pm, Room 2C.
Cinco Ranch Branch Library (Katy) – Wednesday, September 20, 4:00-5:00 pm, Conference Room.
Missouri City Branch Library -- Tuesday, September 26, 4:00-5:00 pm, Conference Room.
Sienna Branch Library (Missouri City) – Thursday, September 28, 4:00-5:00 pm.
In addition to the Young Adult Advisory Council meetings, Fort Bend County Libraries will offer the following Young Adult (YA) book clubs and other programs for the teen community.
NEW! YA Book Club – Thursday, September 7, 4:00-5:00 pm, University Branch Library (14010 University Blvd, Sugar Land).
Teens will have an opportunity to meet with others who share the same love for good books and have a lively discussion on the reasons a book or its characters were liked or disliked. This month, readers will talk about The Testing, written by Joelle Charbonneau. This title is available in print and digitally as an ebook and e-audiobook on Hoopla and as an ebook on Libby/OverDrive; call the library to check availability of additional print copies.
Sienna Subtext: Graphic Novel & Animé Club -- Thursday, September 14, 4:00-5:00 pm, Sienna Branch Library (8411 Sienna Springs Blvd, Missouri City)
Readers of all ages who enjoy animé, manga, illustrated novels, and comic books are invited to join this book club specifically for graphic-novel enthusiasts. For the September meeting, participants will talk about Superman: American Alien, created by Max Landis. This book club meets on the second Thursday of every month.
· Sidekicks Graphic-Novel Book Club -- Monday, September 25, 4:00-5:00 pm, Sugar Land Branch Library (550 Eldridge).
The book to be discussed is Pumpkinheads, created by Rainbow Rowell and Faith Erin Hicks. This title is available in print; call the library to check availability of additional print copies.
RESEARCH & STUDY SKILLS FOR YOUNG ADULTS
College Admissions with Less Stress – Saturday, September 9, 11:00 am-12:30 pm, Sugar Land Branch Library (550 Eldridge).
Kathy Rose, Executive Director of CollegeCommunityCareer, will talk about ways to prepare the most competitive college applications with less stress.
Brainfuse Homework-Help Resources for Teens – Thursday, September 21, 4:00-5:00 pm, Sienna Branch Library (8411 Sienna Springs Blvd, Missouri City).
Learn how to use FBCL’s Brainfuse Homework-Help Tutoring service, which is online and accessible at the library or from home computers. Homework assistance is available in a broad range of subjects, in both English and Spanish, for students in grades K through 12, free of charge. This tutoring program is an Internet-based service that provides library patrons with live, on-demand homework help, seven days a week, from 2:00 to 11:00 pm. Certified tutors are experienced in Math, Science, Social Studies, and English/Language Arts.
GAME & CRAFT DAYS FOR YOUNG ADULTS
YA Video-Game Night – Tuesdays, September 5 and 19, 6:00-8:00 pm, Sienna Branch Library (8411 Sienna Springs Blvd, Missouri City).
Play a variety of video games – including Nintendo® Switch and Xbox One -- during this come-and-go activity time. Materials for this activity are made possible by the Friends of the Sienna Branch Library.
· YA Board-Game Club – Monday, September 18, 4:00-5:00 pm, Sugar Land Branch Library (550 Eldridge).
Learn the basics of new classic board games, as well as niche titles, and meet others who enjoy playing board games!
· YA Dungeons & Dragons 5e TTRPG Adventure -- Monday, September 18, 5:00 pm, Mamie George Branch Library (320 Dulles Avenue, Stafford).
Dungeon Master/library branch manager Johnathan Craig will lead this popular tabletop fantasy, role-playing game. Dice, rule books, and characters will be provided. Teen gamers of all experience levels – from beginners to veterans -- are invited to stretch their imaginations and practice their problem-solving skills while meeting and socializing with others who enjoy role-playing games. Materials are made possible by the Friends of the Mamie George Branch Library. Registration required.
· YA Bubble Tea & Gamer’s Café -- Tuesday, September 19, 4:00-5:00 pm, Missouri City Branch Library (1530 Texas Parkway).
Teens will spend a chill afternoon of games, a delicious snack, and special bubble-tea drink. Refreshments are made possible by the Friends of the Missouri City Branch Library.
YA Sewing Basics – Thursday, September 21, 4:00-5:30 pm, University Branch Library (14010 University Blvd, Sugar Land).
In this class, learn the basic sewing stitch known as the “back stitch.” Teens will have an opportunity to practice this technique by sewing a small pillow by hand. Supplies will be provided, courtesy of the Friends of the University Branch Library. Registration required.
YA DIY Jigsaw Puzzle – Saturday, September 23, 11:00 am, First Colony Branch Library, (2121 Austin Parkway, Sugar Land).
Teens aged 13 and up will design an original, one-of-a-kind jigsaw puzzle. Materials will be provided. Registration required.
YA Sphero Robots Maze – Saturday, September 23, 2:00-3:00 pm, Sienna Branch Library (8411 Sienna Springs Blvd, Missouri City).
Teens may feel like a mad scientist as they learn how to program and guide a Sphero robot through a maze. (Lab coat, goggles, and wild hair are optional!)
YA Harry Potter Interactive Movie Night – Wednesday, September 27, 5:00-7:00 pm, Mission Bend Branch Library (8421 Addicks Clodine Road).
Celebrate the start of a new school year at Hogwarts! Teens are invited to wear their house colors while immersing themselves in the world of Harry Potter, with goodies, props, and a trivia challenge during a brief intermission of the movie. The featured film, which is rated PG, is based on the first book in the popular series by J.K. Rowling. Registration required.
The activities are free and open to the public. Some of the activities require registration. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select the library, and find the program on the date indicated. For more information, call FBCL’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
