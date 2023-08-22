Texas public student scores in standardized testing continue to improve since the pandemic, but more than half of those taking the test still struggle with math and just under half read below grade-level, the Texas Tribune reported.
Students in grades three through eight took the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness tests in math and reading last spring.
The results were released last week by the Texas Education Agency. Math scores have improved since the pandemic low of just 5% meeting grade level or above in math in 2021, up to 43% in the latest STAAR scores.
The percentage of students reading at grade level or above was essentially flat at 52%, but still above pre-pandemic levels, which were 47% in 2019.
"Teachers across Texas continue to work with passion and skill to help students learn,” said Mike Morath, Texas Education Commissioner.
“This year’s results show the efforts of our educators continue to deliver improved results for students.”
Lawyers: Paxton used burner phones, fake Uber account A series of documents filed by House impeachment managers claim suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton gave indicted real estate developer Nate Paul “unfettered access” to the AG’s office in order to “harass his enemies,” The Dallas Morning News reported.
