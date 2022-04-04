The deadline for submission of the three following scholarship applications, Old Foster Community Museum, VFW Auxiliary, and Rosenberg Lions Club is fast approaching.
The individual deadline date for each is as follows: Rosenberg Lions Club – Tuesday, April 19 VFW Auxiliary – Friday, May 6 Foster Museum – Friday, May 13 Specific only to the Museum and Auxiliary scholarships (but depending on the Covid situation), the students will be notified of a face to face interview within 10 days of the deadline.
The Lions Club scholarship does not include an interview process.
Applications are posted on the high school website.
Contact your individual career counselor should you need help: Janet Buffamante at Lamar H.S., Brittany Rhodes at Foster H.S., Shelby Nilson at Terry H.S., Lauren Ford at George Ranch H.S., Mary Seville at Fulshear H.S. Vickie Tonn, scholarship chair for these organizations, thanks them for their time and assistance.
She says without their help, these programs cannot be successful. Should you have questions or need assistance, email her at vickietonn@yahoo.com
