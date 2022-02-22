Report: Lamar CISD surpasses region, state in academic marks

Lamar Consolidated ISD teachers earned high marks on students’ academic success.
During last week’s Lamar Consolidated Independent School District (LCISD) Board of Trustees’ meeting, the district received the results of the annual Texas Academic Performance Report (TAPR). The LCISD Accountability Performance Report compared enrollment data, staff, program performance, assessment scores and other data points to other school districts in the region and the state of Texas.
The TAPR has been providing Texas school districts with information on performance and demographics since 1991. All schools and districts in Texas paused their accountability ratings for the 2020-2021 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All schools and districts received a “Not Rated: Declared State of Disaster” rating. Ratings have since resumed for the 2021-2022 school year.
LCISD Director of Research, Assessment and Accountability Brian D. Moore presented the report to school board members.
Most notably, LCISD either exceeded or performed equally as well as other school districts in the region and Texas, as a whole, in most of the academic performance metrics measured in the report. The report featured assessments for pre-kindergarten effectiveness (the Circle Assessment), kindergarten readiness (Texas Kindergarten Entry Assessment) and the State of Texas Assessment of Academic Readiness (STAAR) testing for various grade levels.
LCISD was more than 10 percentage points higher than Region 4, which refers to the Greater Houston area, for both pre-kindergarten and kindergarten readiness. The district also reported higher scores than the state for those same readiness assessments.
There are multiple STAAR tests for different subjects and grade levels. There are also end of course assessments for Biology, English I, English II, Algebra I and U.S. History to determine the likelihood of students succeeding in college courses without taking remedial courses. The minimum metric for passing the STAAR is “approaches grade level”. Students at that mark are not predicted to finish their freshman year of college without requiring remidial courses.
The results of the TAPR focus on whether or not student scores reached the “approaches grade level” mark for STAAR testing.
LCISD was on par or equal to the region and state for all grades besides Grade 7 for the mathematics STAAR. The district outperformed both the state and region for its scores on the Algebra I STAAR.
In the reading and language arts (RELA) STAAR, LCISD exceeded the state and region sampled scores of Grades 3-8, English I and English II. This trend also continued for the writing STAAR, which is tested in Grades 4 and 7. It is worth noting that this school year will be the last time the writing STAAR is treated as a separate category. It will be combined into the RELA STAAR tests after this school year.
The science STAAR is tested in Grade 5, Grade 8 and Biology. LCISD outperformed both the region and state for these assessments. The same trend continued for the social studies STAAR given to eighth grade students and U.S. History students.
The TAPR presentation also provided data on College, Career and Military Readiness (CCMR). This metric uses various test scores, dual-credit course completion rates and other criteria assess how prepared students are for their next steps after graduating high school. The LCISD Class of 2020 showed a drop of 12 percentage points in CCMR scores; from 73 percent with the Class of 2019 to 61 percent for the Class of 2020. Director Moore attributed the drop to various lockdowns in 2020.
“A lot of students who would’ve retaken college readiness exams or taken industry-based certifications didn’t get an opportunity to do that,” Moore told school board members.
Notably, 67 percent of LCISD graduates in the Class of 2019 reported not needing developmental coursework. This was more than 20 percentage points higher than both the state and region (42 percent). LCISD scoring in this metric only fell slightly, about three percentage points, compared to the Class of 2018. Both the state and region fell more than 18 percent when comparing the Classes of 2018 and 2019.
For specifics of the TAPR results, visit lcisd.org in the Research, Assessment and Accountability section. An archive of Director Moore’s presentation is also available on the LCISD site.
