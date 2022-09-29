Looking toward a possible bond election in May, Needville ISD trustees unanimously voted at their Sept. 21 meeting to continue to have Claycomb Associates, Inc. serve as the district’s architect for it and related projects.
Superintendent Curtis Rhodes said Claycomb has served NISD successfully with numerous previous construction projects and recommended a continued relationship with the company.
He also suggested having representatives from Gallagher Construction Services attend the Oct. 19 board meeting to explain their role as project managers, and trustees agreed.
“We need someone by our side in the bond process,” Rhodes said. “I think they could really benefit us.”
Chief Financial Officer Brenda Essenburg explained the company would serve a fiduciary role, managing any construction projects and making sure they are completed to specifications, “working side-by-side with us.”
In his monthly report to the board, Rhodes said NISD staff members and students “do a whole lot of training” for various emergency situations, including active shooter threats. “We’re on top of it,” he said.
Craigan Colunga, NISD police chief, said there have been no major incidents or threats since the start of the school year.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.