Chief Financial Officer Ben Pape reviewed the proposed 2022-2023 budget with Needville School Board members at their June 22 meeting.
Estimated revenues and expenditures for the balanced budget are $35,105,897, and a fund balance of about $10.6 million is projected. Pape said salaries comprise nearly 80 percent of the budget, and the final draft will be presented at the Aug. 24 board meeting.
Trustees hired Brenda Essenburg as the district’s new chief financial officer. She comes to NISD from Fort Bend ISD. Pape, who joined Needville ISD in December of 2019, has accepted the chief financial officer position at Pasadena ISD in order to be closer to home and family. He and Essenburg are working closely together to make the transition as smooth as possible.
Because Pape formulated the proposed 2022-2023 budget, he will return for the Aug. 24 meeting to present it to trustees. There will be no school board meeting in July.
Board members also approved: the addition of a fourth police officer to the district’s force and a vehicle for the officer; renewal of NISD’s windstorm insurance at a cost of $615,830 with Texas Association of School Board Risk Management Fund; and per diem rates for the 2022- 2023 school year. Per diem rates remain the same as last year, at $10 for breakfast, $12 for lunch, and $14 for dinner, or a maximum of $36 per day.
Applications are being accepted for the new police officer position, and the cost of a new vehicle is being researched. Colunga traveled to Uvalde in early June to help in the recovery of the South Hill Country town in the wake of the May 24 massacre at Robb Elementary.
“That town is hurting,” he told trustees. Colunga said he and his police officers were in the process of training for active-shooter scenarios shortly before the Uvalde tragedy occurred. “We’re going to continue training and continue being the best that we can be,” he said.
Supt. Curtis Rhodes praised Colunga and his officers for “doing a great job” and said, “Safety is, by far, the most important thing to us.” Trustee Kim Janke said the general public likely doesn’t realize the amount of training and preparation for such situations NISD takes.
“We are proactive and had already done a lot before Uvalde happened,” he said. “We’ve been prepared. We’re going to do 200 percent of what it takes to keep our staff and kids safe.”
