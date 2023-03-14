Two Needville ISD trustees are up for reelection in the May 6 General Election, with one having drawn an opponent. Board Vice President Kim Janke is being challenged for his Position 6 seat on the board by Tyler Bridges. Board President Chris Janicek is unopposed for his Position 7 seat.
Friday marked the deadline for individuals to file for election. At their Jan. 18 regular monthly meeting, trustees approved a joint election with the city of Needville for May 6 and a contract with Fort Bend County for election services. Early voting continues through May 2 at locations throughout the county.
Election Day voting for Needville ISD and the city of Needville will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. only at Fort Bend County Road and Bridge, 9119 Long St. in Needville.
