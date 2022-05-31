For what is believed to be the first time in the history of Needville High School, a twirler has signed to a college.
Class of 2022 graduate Emily Wittneben was selected by Tarleton State University to be one of its feature twirlers for the upcoming school year.
“Emily has had a dream to twirl in college one day, and I am so glad that she turned this dream into reality,” said twirling sponsor and Needville Junior High secretary Patti Jan. “She was persistent and did not give up, and it paid off.”
Band Director Lance Finley said Wittneben, who plays French horn, is so talented with a baton that she was the first Needville High School freshman to be selected as a varsity twirler.
“She has set a firm foundation for other students who will follow her in the future,” Finley said. “It has been a pleasure having her as a student in our band program as a horn player and twirler. Tarleton State University is in for a treat, gaining Emily as a feature twirler.”
At her signing ceremony, Wittneben said she is excited about the opportunity to twirl at the collegiate level and grateful for all those who have helped her achieve that goal.
Those individuals include Jan, Finley, and all those who have coached her along the way, including her mom, Tracy, who is a former twirler and was her first teacher.
“Thank you to my twirling team; you girls mean the world to me. Thank you to all my friends for encouraging me to go for it; and thank you to Mr. Watts and Mr. Pohler for being my biggest fans and even wearing twirl shirts,” Wittneben said, referring to Principal Brett Pohler and Assistant Principal Clint Watts. “I want to thank my parents and family for always encouraging me and getting me to all the practices and performances, and paying for everything.”
Jan said Wittneben is an excellent choreographer and “great leader who has played a vital role in the high school twirling line since day one. She has always been very responsible and has helped to ensure everything ran smoothly with our high school twirlers. I have relied on her to help me with choreographing the halftime shows as well as the sideline routines.”
“Emily has played a major role in my life,” Jan added. “I am very, very thankful to have been given the privilege and opportunity to be her high school twirling coach.”
Jan said Wittneben will be missed, but knows she will be an excellent addition to the Tarleton State University Sound and Fury Band.
“It has been an honor being a Blue Jay twirler,” said Wittneben, “and now I look forward to twirling at the college level.”
