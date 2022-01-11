Needville ISD teachers at all four campuses were excited to receive a total of $31,451 in Needville Education Foundation (NEF) grants last week.
The grants were delivered to campus administrators by NEF Executive Director Shelley Krauss and NEF board member and NISD Assistant Superintendent Beth Briscoe.
Krauss also presented individual teachers with certificates and gift bags that held goodies such as sweet treats and confetti poppers to share with their students.
“All teachers can apply for an NEF education grant, and we encourage them to do so every year,” said Krauss. “The elementary school once again had the highest dollar amount because it had the most teachers apply.”
That campus received $11,387 in grants for everything from second-grade recess equipment and new art in the hallways to electronics and reading tools.
Much of the middle school’s $8,374 in grants will be used for classroom equipment for intervention classes, as well as science resources and electronics, and sensory tools for Life Skills students.
Resources for P.E. and special education classes will be greatly improved thanks to the $6,257 in grants awarded to the junior high.
The high school will be able to purchase great equipment for health studies and science classes, as well as plenty of other teaching tools with its $5432 in grants.
“This is our eighth year to award grants to very deserving teachers, and our total is now more than $400,000. Some campuses got double certificate amounts, as some grants covered teachers at both campuses,” Krauss said. “Even our athletic training instructor was able to get some equipment to enable students to spend more time in the classroom rather than in their clinic.”
Krauss said some teachers requested different types of seating in their classrooms to accommodate all Blue Jays on their campuses.
“We, as a board, were thrilled to award such great and deserving grants to so many innovative teachers,” she said. “We are here to help build stronger Jays, and we want to be sure our teachers can reach out to us and request items they know can work in their classrooms.”
Fundraiser makes grants possible
Krauss said the grants are made possible through the generosity of individuals, companies and volunteers who make the Blue Jean Ball a huge success.
“It’s our one big fundraiser each year, and the Needville Education Foundation board members really appreciate everyone who participates and helps our district grow,” she said.
This year’s Blue Jean Ball takes place from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at the Columbus Hall on Texas 36 South in Needville.
Kraus described it as “a fun-filled evening of dinner, dancing and live and silent auctions.”
Tickets are on sale now for the event, with $25 individual tickets available at the NISD administration building and the front office of all four campuses.
VIP tables are available at the administration building for $500 for six people, $1,000 for eight, and $2,500 for 12.
All tickets are available by emailing Krauss at krausss@needvilleisd.com or calling her at 281-725-7815 or 281-509-5524.
Cash, check, Visa, MasterCard and Venmo will be accepted for tickets and auction purchases.
Dinner by Schulze’s Bar-B-Que & Catering will be served at 6 p.m., followed by a live auction at 7 p.m. with James Vincek at the helm. Disc jockey Jody Teykl will provide music for the dance.
The silent auction will close 30 minutes after the live auction ends, and an online auction with different items begins Jan. 17 and ends at 4 p.m. Jan. 23 at www.32auctions/BlueJeanBall2022.com.
“We’re always looking for auction items, so please help us help our teachers by donating whatever items you can,” said Krauss. “Call or email me and we’ll arrange to have auction items picked up if that makes it easier on you.”
Items for all three auctions may be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the NISD administration building.
“Our teachers are A-1, and all proceeds from the event go back to them for their classrooms, benefitting our wonderful students,” Krauss said. “Thank you in advance from all of us. Come out to Blue Jay Country in January and see how you help our Blue Jays soar higher.”
