The Fort Bend Junior Service League is accepting Event Beneficiary applications from charitable organizations interested in benefiting from this year’s Sugar Plum Market shopping extravaganza. To be eligible, applicants must have 501(c)(3) status, serve the Fort Bend community, and fit within the League’s mission, goals, and one or more position statements. For more information or to apply go online to www.fbjsl.org or call 832-330-3968.
