The Lamar Education Association Foundation will hold its annual Men Who Cook fundraiser on Feb. 18 at 6:30 p.m. at Safari Texas Ranch in Richmond. Men Who Cook is a light-hearted competition between local men who prepare premier culinary samples for hundreds of guests. For a small admission price, visitors can sample a variety of food and drink.
