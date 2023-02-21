Fulshear Head Boys Basketball Coach Jeremy Cunningham was removed from the position before t…
Lamar Consolidated ISD school board members will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the district’s removal of Fulshear High School boys basketball coach Jeremy Cunningham, who was relieved of his duties as coach Jan. 23.
Trustees will hold the discussion behind closed doors. Parents who like Cunningham said they are disappointed with his removal plan to speak out at the meeting.
While behind closed doors, trustees also will discuss the districtwide intruder audit report findings. Board members are also scheduled:
■ to hear a report on the school district’s accountability performance report for 2021-22 school year;
■ consider approval of an architect contract for the transportation center No. 3 project;
■ consider asking the state to waive the classroom size (22 students per teach in grades preK-4);
■ consider approval of architect contract for safety and security projects. On Nov. 8, voters approved a bond referendum that included safety and security projects. Procurement for architect or engineer services is prescribed by law in Texas. This project will be funded from the 2022 bond funds. The construction budget is currently $35 million;
