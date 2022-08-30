LCISD to launch redistricting process

Due to the significant population growth in Lamar CISD between 2010 and 2020, federal law requires that the boundaries be redrawn for board of trustee voting districts, the school district announced Monday.
In accordance with the Voting Rights Act of 1973, single-member districts, like those in Lamar CISD, must be redrawn if the federal Census data indicates a deviation of 10% or more between the most populated member district and the least populated member district.
Currently, Lamar CISD is divided into seven single-member districts with the residents of each district electing one board member.
The district is scheduled to hold its redistricting town hall meeting to discuss possible changes to member districts on Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. at the Brazos Crossing Administration Building, 3911 Ave. I in Rosenberg
