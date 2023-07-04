Lamar Consolidated ISD is hosting its Back to School Block Party Saturday, July 29 from 8 a.m. until noon at Traylor Stadium in Rosenberg. The Back to School Block Party is a time to celebrate the start of the 2023-24 school year with students, families and the community.
The carnival-style event is free to the public and includes music, student performances, games, inflatables, obstacles courses and more. There will be family engagement activities and educational experiences such as read-a-louds, book giveaways and a 1K Fun Run.
Food trucks will also be available on site for refreshments. Anyone seeking more information can find it online at https://bit.ly/LamarCISDBlockParty.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.