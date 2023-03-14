Lamar Consolidated ISD voters will have their chance to vote on three district seats, including one vacancy, in the May 6 school board election.
The District No. 4 trustee seat will be contested between Jacci Hotzel and Craig LeTulle. The winner will take over for the current seat holder and board vice president Joy Williams, a trustee since 2019.
Hotzel is a Sugar Land native and campus volunteer with the incumbent’s endorsement. Williams did not file for re-election.
“With much prayer, I have decided not to seek re-election,” Williams said. “Over the last 3½ years, it has been a privilege to serve LCISD through two bond elections, the challenges of COVID, and the retiring of our beloved superintendent Dr. (Thomas E.) Randle of 20 years and the hiring of our wonderful new superintendent, Dr. (Roosevelt) Nivens. I recently met Jacci Hotzel and am thankful that she desires to serve our community in this role, and I support her as the next trustee for District 4.”
Hotzel prioritizes fiscal conservatism on tax dollars, increasing law enforcement presence on every campus and allowing parents to have a say in their children’s education.
LeTulle considers himself a “lifelong Republican” who will use his decades of experience in the construction business as an asset in handling district budgets. District 5 trustee Jon Welch will attempt to fend off a familiar challenger Brian Moore.
Welch highlighted voting on creating the LCISD Police Department, pro-parent involvement, and supporting property rights regarding eminent domain as positives during his first term.
