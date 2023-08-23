Lamar Consolidated ISD needs $15 million for renovations to Traylor Stadium and wants to finance the projects with bond money.

LCISD voters will vote on the bond package Nov. 7.

“We are doing this for the safety of our students,” said school board Secretary Kay Danziger.

The bond package consists of repairing the bleachers, foundation, replacing the turf, and the installation of LED lighting. Repairs will also be made to the roof of the field house and locker rooms.

The proposed bond package was announced on Aug. 15 at the LCISD board meeting.

“Beyond the aesthetic enhancements, these renovations prioritize safety and functionality,” Lamar CISD Supt. Dr. Roosevelt Nivens said.

If voted for, the bonds would be issued between January and March 2024.

