Lamar Consolidated ISD needs $15 million for renovations to Traylor Stadium and wants to finance the projects with bond money.
LCISD voters will vote on the bond package Nov. 7.
“We are doing this for the safety of our students,” said school board Secretary Kay Danziger.
The bond package consists of repairing the bleachers, foundation, replacing the turf, and the installation of LED lighting. Repairs will also be made to the roof of the field house and locker rooms.
The proposed bond package was announced on Aug. 15 at the LCISD board meeting.
“Beyond the aesthetic enhancements, these renovations prioritize safety and functionality,” Lamar CISD Supt. Dr. Roosevelt Nivens said.
If voted for, the bonds would be issued between January and March 2024.
“We have to make sure that our students, our staff, and our parents, are going to a facility that is structurally sound,” Dr. Nivens added.
The turf in Traylor Stadium was replaced in 2013; however, the average lifespan of stadium turf is approximately 10 years.
“When we say that we prioritize safety, that means anywhere in Lamar CISD — including our fields and facilities,” board President Mandi Bronsell said.
During the board meeting, the trustees adopted a total tax rate for 2023 that is 9.28 cents less than the rate in effect when the bond 2022 was passed in November of last year.
The $15 million bond package would have no effect on taxpayers because of the tax decrease, school district officials said.
The annual interest rate of the bond would be 4.5% and is projected to have a 20-year payback period.
During the 2022 bond election, two propositions did not pass, which included renovations and improvements to the stadium.
Since then, the LCISD athletic department has made several changes that have impacted student and fan access, including schedules and program availability.
“The proposed repairs and improvements to the stadium reflect our commitment to providing safe facilities for our students, athletes, and the entire community,” Bronsell stated.
The 2023 total rate is sufficient to fund the Bond 2023 referendum.
