Lamar Consolidated ISD has rescinded a highly-controversial nondisclosure agreement policy imposed on faculty and staff.
The district asked faculty and staff to sign off on nondisclosure agreements — known more commonly by the acronym NDA — before classes resumed on Aug. 14, but push back by educators apparently forced district leaders to rethink their decision two days before the school year started.
NDAs are legally binding contracts used in instances when one party wants to prevent another party from sharing confidential information.
“The decision to ask our staff members to sign an NDA was motivated by our commitment to maintaining the confidentiality of sensitive information,” Supt. Dr. Roosevelt Nivens explained to The Herald via email on Tuesday.
“We wanted to ensure that everyone is on the same page when it comes to handling sensitive information. This was not meant to hinder communication or transparency within our district.”
Dr. Nivens, apparently, issued the NDA order without knowledge or consent of school board members.
According to Dr. Nivens, there were too many instances of staff engaging in ethical misconduct related to the sharing sensitive information.
“We often deal with a wealth of data and information that may include personnel matters, upcoming projects, and other sensitive information,” he explained.
The discovery of NDAs present within Lamar CISD led to mixed emotions within the community.
“Many school districts across the country are pushing and teaching a divisive ideology and attempting to hide this from parents,” Bob Simmons, a parent, expressed at the Aug. 15 Lamar CISD school board meeting.
“The perception of NDAs to me is: what is the administration attempting to hide?”
The Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) protects students’ information. However, FERPA does not protect sensitive employee information.
“That was my only intent in implementing an NDA — to safeguard sensitive information or confidential data for all of us,” Dr. Nivens said.
Since the rescinding of the NDA, LCISD has taken action on behalf of faculty and staff members who have signed them.
“While the document has been removed, we have not removed the expectation to follow all policies and guidelines, especially maintaining professional confidentiality,” Dr Nivens assured.
While LCISD trustee Jon Welch does not speak for the full board, he did state his thoughts on the issue.
“I think the intent was noble but the roll-out caught many people off guard. Some assumed it was covering polarizing areas of speech or was trying to limit their First Amendment rights,” Welch told The Herald via email.
The Texas Classroom Teachers Association advised faculty and staff not to sign the NDA.
“The NDA impermissibly limits your right to free speech in violation of the First Amendment,” the TCTA said in a mass email to LCISD teachers.
“As a school district employee, you have the right to speak about matters of public concern. Some of the issues listed in the NDA — for example, district financial information and building plans — are commonly discussed in the community and are contained in bond issues, which would be considered matters of public concern.”
Besides, the NDA could be construed as a modification of the employees’ contracts, the TCTA explained.
“We are particularly concerned about the provisions that refer to your employment as ‘at-will’ and those that state your employment could be terminated for failure to comply with the NDA,” the TCTA told LCISD teachers.
Under the contracts they signed before the start of the school year, LCISD teachers are not considered at-will employees and their employment can only be terminated after due process — which includes several layers of hearings.
