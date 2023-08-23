LCISD

Lamar Consolidated ISD has rescinded a highly-controversial nondisclosure agreement policy imposed on faculty and staff.

The district asked faculty and staff to sign off on nondisclosure agreements — known more commonly by the acronym NDA — before classes resumed on Aug. 14, but push back by educators apparently forced district leaders to rethink their decision two days before the school year started.

NDAs are legally binding contracts used in instances when one party wants to prevent another party from sharing confidential information.

“The decision to ask our staff members to sign an NDA was motivated by our commitment to maintaining the confidentiality of sensitive information,” Supt. Dr. Roosevelt Nivens explained to The Herald via email on Tuesday.

“We wanted to ensure that everyone is on the same page when it comes to handling sensitive information. This was not meant to hinder communication or transparency within our district.”

Dr. Nivens, apparently, issued the NDA order without knowledge or consent of school board members.

According to Dr. Nivens, there were too many instances of staff engaging in ethical misconduct related to the sharing sensitive information.

“We often deal with a wealth of data and information that may include personnel matters, upcoming projects, and other sensitive information,” he explained.

