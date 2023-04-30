Early voting is underway in local school board and city council races.
Here’s a look at who’s seeking office: Lamar Consolidated ISD voters will have their chance to vote on three district school trustee seats, including one vacancy, in the May 6 school board election.
The District No. 4 trustee seat will be contested between hopefuls Jacci Hotzel and Craig LeTulle. The winner will take over for the current seat holder and board vice president Joy Williams, a trustee since 2019.
District 5 trustee Jon Welch will attempt to fend off Brian S. Moore, Missions & Care Pastor at River Pointe Church. Welch was elected to the board in 2019.
Board president and District No. 7 representative Alex Hunt will go for re-election for his second term against challenger Suzanne Box.
Needville ISD will have one race for the school board, with Tyler Bridges Sr. attempting to unseat Kim R. Janke from Position 6. The school district will also have two propositions to be decided.
Proposition A, if approved, issues $200 million worth of bonds for construction, acquisition, rehabilitation, renovation, expansion, improvement and equipment for the district. Those include the construction of a new elementary and junior high, additions to Needville High School and district-wide safety and security improvements at campuses.
Proposition B will be to secure a $25 million bond for a new baseball and softball complex and improvements to Blue Jay Stadium.
Becky Haas will remain Richmond mayor for at least one more term after filing for office unopposed. Haas will serve another threeyear term.
There will be no election for Fulshear City Council due to incumbents running unopposed. Retaining their seats on council are District 1 Council Member Sarah B. Johnson, District 4 Council Member Joel M. Patterson, District 5 Council Member Abhijeet Utturkar and Council Member At-Large Kent Pool.
Susan Brent, Needville City Clerk, said the general elections for the city were also canceled. Remaining on council are Mayor Sandra Dorr and council members Cindy Valchar and Dusty Kalkomey.
Early voting will commence from Monday through May 2.
Polling locations include:
Rosenberg Annex Building, 4520 Reading Rd.
Jones Creek Ranch Park, 7714 FM Rd 359,
Richmond Great Oaks Baptist Church, 7101 FM 2759 Rd,
Richmond Beasley City Hall, 319 S Third St.,
Beasley Bowie Middle School, 700 Plantation Dr.,
Richmond Reese Technical Center, 12300 University Blvd, Sugar Land
Clements High School, 4200 Elkins Rd,
Sugar Land Road and Bridge, 3743 School St., Needville Fulshear High School, 9302 Charger Way.
Fort Bend ISD Administration Building, 16431 Lexington Blvd,
Sugar Land Four Corners Community Center, 15700 Old Richmond Road, Sugar Land.
Polling sites will be open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
The Great Oaks Baptist Church poll will be closed on Sunday.
