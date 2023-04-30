Early voting is underway in local school board and city council races.

Here’s a look at who’s seeking office: Lamar Consolidated ISD voters will have their chance to vote on three district school trustee seats, including one vacancy, in the May 6 school board election.

The District No. 4 trustee seat will be contested between hopefuls Jacci Hotzel and Craig LeTulle. The winner will take over for the current seat holder and board vice president Joy Williams, a trustee since 2019.

District 5 trustee Jon Welch will attempt to fend off Brian S. Moore, Missions & Care Pastor at River Pointe Church. Welch was elected to the board in 2019.

Board president and District No. 7 representative Alex Hunt will go for re-election for his second term against challenger Suzanne Box.

Needville ISD will have one race for the school board, with Tyler Bridges Sr. attempting to unseat Kim R. Janke from Position 6. The school district will also have two propositions to be decided.

Proposition A, if approved, issues $200 million worth of bonds for construction, acquisition, rehabilitation, renovation, expansion, improvement and equipment for the district. Those include the construction of a new elementary and junior high, additions to Needville High School and district-wide safety and security improvements at campuses.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.