LCISD earns ‘A’ from state in 2021-22

Lamar Consolidated ISD campuses earned an A-rating from the state in 2022, but Supt. Roosevelt Nivens cautioned staff from getting too overjoyed over the good marks.

Brian Moore, LCISD’s director of research, assessment and accountability, shared details of the results of the state’s academic performance report with trustees during their last board meeting.

“Less than 1% of school districts our size earn an “A” rating, which is a big deal,” Nivens said. “We scored a 90, and if you do simple math, that still means you had 10% who didn’t meet the mark. We can’t be satisfied with a 90 because we still have 10% of our students who are not getting what they need to be getting from us. We still have to make sure we do everything possible to get that 10% (to pass) so we can get to 100% (passing).”

Lamar CISD was one of 396 districts to earn an “A” rating in 2022.

Only 33% of districts statewide earned the high score, Moore said. In fact, he noted, only one out of 10 districts with enrollments over 25,000 earned an “A” rating last year.

LCISD campuses achieved 22 “A” ratings, 13 “B” ratings and 5 “C” ratings.

Moore surmised that LCISD will have a more difficult time reaching such high ratings in the future, for the Texas Education Agency will introduce higher accountability standards and different methods of calculating district ratings for the 2022-23 school year, as well as a revised STAAR exam.

How LCISD students scored on the social studies portion of the STAAR exam was among the criteria on which the school district was rated.

