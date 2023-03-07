LCISD earns ‘A’ from state in 2021-22

Lamar Consolidated ISD campuses earned an A-rating from the state in 2022, but Supt. Roosevelt Nivens cautioned staff from getting too overjoyed over the good marks.
Brian Moore, LCISD’s director of research, assessment and accountability, shared details of the results of the state’s academic performance report with trustees during their last board meeting.
“Less than 1% of school districts our size earn an “A” rating, which is a big deal,” Nivens said. “We scored a 90, and if you do simple math, that still means you had 10% who didn’t meet the mark. We can’t be satisfied with a 90 because we still have 10% of our students who are not getting what they need to be getting from us. We still have to make sure we do everything possible to get that 10% (to pass) so we can get to 100% (passing).”
Lamar CISD was one of 396 districts to earn an “A” rating in 2022.
Only 33% of districts statewide earned the high score, Moore said. In fact, he noted, only one out of 10 districts with enrollments over 25,000 earned an “A” rating last year.
Moore surmised that LCISD will have a more difficult time reaching such high ratings in the future, for the Texas Education Agency will introduce higher accountability standards and different methods of calculating district ratings for the 2022-23 school year, as well as a revised STAAR exam.
“We are all going to take a hit in this new accountability system, there’s no doubt about it,” Nivens warned the board. “But I’m not really worried about (the other school districts). I’m worried about my kids. I want to make sure my kids are set up for success.”
Nivens said LCISD will be graded in 2024 for its performance in 2022-23 school year based on unknown criteria, which he says is unfair to the school districts, educators and students.
“It’s disheartening when a teacher works hard, and a kid works hard, and then the bar is moved, and then the score comes back and it (doesn’t reflect that hard work). It’s defeating. And our kids work hard. And we don’t want the adults to mess it up for our kids.”
The academic performance report, initially called AEIS report (Academic Excellence Indicator System) when it was introduced in the 1990-91 school year, provides the public with student performance and student and staff demographics of every campus in Texas, as well as the number of serious disciplinary actions that took place over the school year and how well graduating students performed in college.
Student Performance
Districts are graded on how well they do with early childhood preparedness, perform on the the STAAR test and graduation rates. The 86th Legislative session in 2019 added funding for full day pre-Kprograms and assessment requirements to evaluate early child readiness in grades pre-K-Third. LCISD scored well on early childhood preparedness.
Key findings:
■ 90.8% of LCISD’s pre-k students ready to go on to kindergarten, compared to 77.5% of pre-k students in Region 4 and 68.9% statewide.
■ 90.8% of LCISD kindergartners perform at or above expectations compared to 76.8% in Region 4 and 67.3% statewide. LCISD students scored above the region and state average on the language arts and reading portion of the exam. Key findings:
■ 85% of LCISD third-graders passed the language arts and reading portion of the exam, compared to 76% of students in Region 4 and state.
■ 87% of LCISD fourth-graders passed that portion of the exam, compared to 77% of their peers in Region 4 and statewide.
■ 89% of LCISD fifth-graders passed the exam while 81% of their peers in Region 4 and statewide passed.
■ 81% of LCISD sixth-graders passed that portion of the exam, compared to 70% of their peers in Region 4 and statewide.
■ 86% of seventh-graders passed the language arts and reading portion of the exam, compared to 81% of seventh-graders in Region 4 and 80% of sixth-graders statewide.
■ 87% of eighth-graders passed the exam, compared to 84% of their peers in Region 4 and 83% statewide. LCISD students also out-scored their peers in Region 4 and across the state on the English portion of the STAAR exam last year. Results reveal:
■ 75% of LCISD students tested passed the English I portion of the exam, compared to 65% of students tested in Region 4 and statewide.
■ 79% of LCISD students tested passed the English II portion of the exam, compared to 72% of their peers in Region 4 and 72% of their peers statewide. In almost every instance, LCISD students out-performed their peers in Region and statewide on the math portion of the STAAR exam last year. Key findings:
■ 82% of LCISD third-graders passed the math portion of the exam. According to the results, 71% of third-graders in the region a similar number statewide passed the exam.
■ Likewise, 82% of fourth-graders passed the math exam while only 70% of fourth-graders in Region 4 and across the state passed it.
■ 88% of LCISD fifth-graders passed the math test, compared to 77% in Region 4 and 76% statewide.
■ 84% of LCISD sixth-graders passed the math exam. Only 73% of sixth-graders in Region 4 and a corresponding number statewide passed the exam.
■ LCISD seventh-graders scored below their peers in Region 4 on the test, but seventh-graders overall scored below 70 on the exam. According to the results, 62% of LCISD seventh-graders passed the exam, compared to 61% of seventh-graders statewide and 63% in Region 4. Moore assured trustees that seventh-grade math was a “target point” in the campus and district improvement plans. He said LCISD math scores have risen from 50% range in the 2020-21 school year to the 60% range last year. “So this is something we continue to work on,” he said.
■ 81% of LCISD eighth-graders passed the math exam while 72% of eighth-graders in Region 4 and 71% of eighth-graders statewide passed the exam. LCISD students also out-performed their peers in the region and statewide on the Algebra 1 portion of the STAAR test. According to results:
■ 85% of LCISD students passed the Algebra I exam, compared to 76% of students in Region 4 and 76% of students statewide. When it comes to the science portion of the STAAR exam, LCISD students outscored their peers in the region and statewide. Key findings:
■ 77%of LCISD fifth-graders passed the exam, compared to 66% of fifth-graders in Region 4 and 66% of fifth-graders across the state.
■ 81% of LCISD eighth-graders passed the science portion of the exam while 76% of their peers in Region 4 and 74% statewide passed the test.
■ 89% of LCISD students tested passed the biology portion of the test. 83% of students tested in Region 4 and across the state passed that portion of the exam. Moore noted that LCISD students score better each time they are tested on the science portion, beginning in third grade, until 89% pass the endof-course biology test in high school. LCISD students also out-performed their peers in Region 4 and statewide on the social studies portion of the STAAR exam. Results reveal:
■ 74% of LCISD eighth-graders passed the social studies test and only 61% of eighth-graders in Region 4 and statewide passed the exam.
■ 93% of LCISD high school students tested passed the U.S. history portion of the exam, while 89% of students in Region 4 and 89% of students statewide passed that portion of the test.
Student Demographics and Discipline
“Lamar CISD enrollment has grown significantly,” Moore told the board. LCISD’s student enrollment in 2020-21 was right at 39,579, compared to 32,051 in 2017-2018 — a 19% change in a five-year period.
Other key findings:
■ LCISD is a very diverse district, comprising 21% Black (8,303 students), 41.7% Hispanic (16,487 students), 25.7% white (10,176 students), .2% Native American (94 students), 7.9% Asian (3,122 students), .2% Pacific Islander (62 students); and 3.4% with two or more races (1,335 students).
■ 1,851 students graduated in the 2017-18 school year, compared to 2,414 in the 2021-22 school year – an increase of 563 graduates (23.3%) over that five-year period. School districts are required to publish a report on serious disciplinary incidents, which LCISD posts on its website. The report reveals:
■ 359 serious disciplinary incidents took place in the 2021-22 school year, or 9.1 per 1,000 students (0.9% of the entire 39,579 student population). Moore said some of the incidents are due to an error in coding the incidents involving vape devices and THC has felony-controlled substance incidents. “One out of five of those, we now know, were incorrectly coded,” he explained. “And that was based on what the Texas Education Agency told us how to deal with vape products and THC.”
Overall, he said, 20% of the incidents in this report can be attributed to this issue that could have resulted in some of LCISD’s campuses being placed on a federal persistently dangerous campus watchlist, he told trustees. Fortunately, he said, LCISD successfully appealed the findings and none of its campuses will be on the watchlist.
Because of the successful appeal, LCISD will lower its rate of serious disciplinary incidents once the TEA notifies it of its new figure.
“That number is lower we just don’t know exactly what it is yet because we don’t have the data back from the TEA,” Nivens explained.
