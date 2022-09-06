LCISD asking voters to OK $1.72 billion bond package

Voters will decide the matter during the November general election.
School district officials say LCISD is one of the fastest growing school districts in the state, and has added more than 3,000 new students this year alone.
LCISD school Supt. Dr. Roosevelt Nivens said the school district is expected to have a student population of about 70,000 in 2030.
The proposed $1.72 billion bond is divided into five packages so that voters can pick and choose if they desire.
The billion-dollar bond package would complete the 2020 school bond, which was short about $120 million due to Covid.
Here are the five propositions and their associated costs:
■ Four new elementary campuses (nos 35, 36, 37 and 38)
■ 500 additional seats, additional gym, cafeteria expansions at Foster, George Ranch, Randle and Tomas campuses
■ 1,000 additional seats, addition gym and cafeteria expansion at Fulshear High School
■ a seventh middle school (No. 7)
■ high school No. 8, middle school no. 8 and junior high no. 8.
■ property for four elementary campuses
■ property for two secondary schools
■ safety and security additions and upgrades
■ technology infrastructure
■ 2020 bond inflation coverage.
■ career and technology center
■ classroom and district technology equipment.
■ Traylor Stadium LED lighting and turf.
■ property for second stadium
■ second stadium with 10,000 seats, band equipment storage, locker rooms and CTE classrooms (audio-visual technology classrooms that would allow students to film games and produce commercials). Trustees plan to discuss the bond proposals with voters prior to the November election.
