LCISD asking voters to OK $1.72 billion bond package

Lamar Consolidated ISD trustees are asking voters to approve $1.72 billion worth of bonds this fall to improve campuses.

Voters will decide the matter during the November general election.

School district officials say LCISD is one of the fastest growing school districts in the state, and has added more than 3,000 new students this year alone.

LCISD school Supt. Dr. Roosevelt Nivens said the school district is expected to have a student population of about 70,000 in 2030.

The proposed $1.72 billion bond is divided into five packages so that voters can pick and choose if they desire.

The billion-dollar bond package would complete the 2020 school bond, which was short about $120 million due to Covid.

Election Day is Nov. 8.

