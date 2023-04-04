Only a few days remain to register children for kindergarten for the 2023- 2024 school year at Needville Elementary. Deadline is April 7, and all registration must be completed online. Visit www.needvilleisd.com and click on “Schools” at the top of the page, then scroll down to “Needville Elementary School.” Just click on the short video, which is followed by a link to register.
The following documents must be uploaded for registration: a certified birth certificate; the child’s Social Security card; vaccination records; a current electric bill; a valid parent or guardian driver’s license; and a current photo of the child. For more information, call the elementary school at 979-793-4241.
