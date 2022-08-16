Hindus are urging all six public school districts in Fort Bend County to close on their most popular festival Diwali; which falls on Monday, Oct. 24, this year.
Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, in a statement in Nevada today, said that it was simply not fair with Hindu pupils in the public schools of Fort Bend County; as they had to be at school on their most popular festival, while schools were closed around other religious days.
Zed, who is president of Universal Society of Hinduism, stated that since it was vital for Hindu families to celebrate Diwali day together at home with their children.
“Closing schools on Diwali would ensure that and would also display how respectful and accommodating these schools were to their faith,” he said. Zed indicated that holiday on Diwali in all Fort Bend County public school districts would be “a step in the positive direction in view of the reported presence of a considerable number of Hindu students; as it was important to meet the religious and spiritual needs of Hindu pupils.”
If schools had declared holidays around other religious days, why not Diwali, Zed asked.
“Holidays of all major religions should be honored and no one should be penalized for practicing their religion,” Zed added.
Rajan Zed suggested these six school districts in Fort Bend County seriously look into declaring Diwali as an official holiday, thus recognizing the intersection of spirituality and education.
