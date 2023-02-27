Members of Needville High Classes 1973-1981 are invited to attend the reunion held on March 25 at the Needville Columbus Hall from 4-10 p.m. Invitations have gone out, but any graduate who did not receive one due to a change of address, contact Carol at 281-239-9625 or tgerken@netzero.net.
