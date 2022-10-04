Foster band makes Lamar CISD history

Foster High School marching band drum majors and color guard members pose with the Bands of America West Houston Regional ninth-place trophy Saturday at Legacy Stadium in Katy. Foster became the first LCISD band in history to make finals at a BOA Regional Championship.
Bands of America is the premier competitive high school marching band circuit in the country. It comprises dozens of Regional Championships, four Super Regional Championships and the Grand National Championships every November in Indianapolis.
Saturday at the BOA West Houston Regional at Legacy Stadium in Katy, the Foster Marching Falcons made Lamar CISD history, becoming the first band in the annals of the district to make finals at a BOA regional.
Finals in Katy was limited to the top 12 bands out of a field of 31.
“These bands come from the Austin, San Antonio and Houston Area and represent some of the best bands in the state and country,” Foster director of bands Erich Sonnier said.
Foster made an impression on the judges beyond being the first LCISD representative in the top 12. According to Sonnier, one of the judges said “I have never heard of the Foster marching band, I know who you are now. Welcome to the big leagues,” in a tape recording of the performance.
The field of 31 bands competed in preliminary competition Saturday morning and afternoon, with the top 12 being announced in random order in an awards ceremony before finals competition takes place that evening.
“Sitting there during the awards ceremony was intense,” Sonnier said. “They call out the finalists in random order, and your heart is racing in anticipation for the announcer to say ‘Foster band’, and we were announced eighth and the students were so excited.”
Foster placed seventh overall in finals with a score of 80.05, good for second place in Class AAA. Stephen F. Austin placed first in class with a score of 81.8. Scores are out of 100.
In finals, the Marching Falcons earned a score of 79.175 to place ninth. Perennial national powerhouse Cedar Ridge won the regional championship with a score of 86.1, while Claudia Taylor Johnson placed second with an 85.8. Ronald Reagan placed third with a score of 85.55.
“The students in the Foster marching band and guard have worked so hard this season,” Sonnier said. “They start band camp at the end of July, a month before school starts, and they do not stop.”
Sonnier said the goal for the weekend was to place in finals, but added the goal was about more than the result.
“The students know that we want them to have fun, enjoy their performance and just do their best,” Sonnier said. Bands of America, run by its parent company Music for All, emphasizes “positively life changing experiences” for its participants, and Sonnier said his band achieving its goal at the show was one of those.
“I am so proud of these students and how dedicated they are to this program,” Sonnier said. “They spend so many hours and make so many sacrifices to be at rehearsal and spend long nights at football games and all day at marching contests. It is so rewarding to have their hard work pay off when they achieve their goal.”
